Saturday Oct 08 2022
Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Henry Cavill's Superman may fight 'Black Adam' in movie? 

Henry Cavill's Black Superman is making his comeback in Black Adam, as per Dexerto.

The media portal cited Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, infamous for leaking details from superhero movies, including an alleged look at M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man 3, stating that Henry Cavill would return as Superman in Black Adam.

"Yes Henry Cavill is back he has the classic suit with the Williams score and he says, "We need to talk Black Adam.'"

While rumours of Cavill's reprising his role in Black Adam have been doing rounds for months, it's now being confirmed by other insiders, including @DanielRPK.

Cavill initially debuted as Superman in 2013's Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel. He reprised in Batman v Superman and later ended up in Joss Whedon's Justice League.

