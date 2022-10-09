 
Netflix's top trending best horror movies to watch: Checkout full list

Netflix's top trending best horror movies to watch: Checkout

Netflix has dropped the Top 5 best horror movies, and it is a big treat for fans to watch on weekends.

Checkout the list:

1. Mr. Harrigan's Phone:

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is an American teen horror drama film written and directed by John Lee Hancock.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King from the collection If It Bleeds. The movie was released on October 5, 2022, by Netflix.

When the man passes away, at the funeral, Craig puts Harrigan's phone into his suit. so that he can communicate with the old man in the grave.

2. Choose or Die:

Choose or Die is a 2022 British horror thriller film directed by Toby Meakins.

In this movie, a broken student plays a computer game with an unclaimed prize of $100,000. Soon after she realizes she's no longer playing for the money, but for the sake of her own life.

The movie was released on 15 April 2022 by Netflix.

3. Incantation:

Incantation is a 2022 Taiwanese supernatural horror film directed by Kevin Ko.

Who also co-wrote the screenplay with Chang Che-wei. The film was released in Taiwan on March 18, 2022,

And it became the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror film and received an international distribution from Netflix on July 8, 2022.

4. The School for Good and Evil:

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy fairytale of books by Soman Chainani. The first novel in the series was published on May 14, 2013. 

This film is based on best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are forced to attend the school of good and evil, where they find themselves on opposing sides of each other.

5. Crimson Peak (2015):

This movie was directed by Guillermo del Toro and written by del Toro and Matthew Robbins. 

This horror movie is a period piece with a gothic romantic horror theme.

6. Under The Shadow (2016): 

Under the Shadow is a 2016 Persian-language psychological horror film written and directed by Iranian-born Babak Anvari as his directorial debut. 

A mother and daughter are haunted by a mysterious evil in 1980s Tehran, during the 'War of the Cities'. 

