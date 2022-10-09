Netflix ‘Wednesday’ introduces Uncle Fester and another surprise cast member

Netflix introduced Uncle Fester in its official trailer for the upcoming thrilling series, Wednesday.

The new live-action version, directed by Tim Burton, will follow the teenage version of Wednesday as she steps outside of the Addams family bunch and enrolls at the Nevermore Academy.

Armisen, 55, appears in the trailer as the beloved bald character, surprising his niece Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in the woods as they set off on an adventure to get to the bottom of the strange occurrences at her new school, Nevermore Academy, per PEOPLE.

Another news that surprised fans was the return of Christina Ricci who previously portrayed Wednesday Addams in the beloved Barry Sonenfeld-directed franchise in the ’90s and The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

In the trailer, the audiences get a glimpse of Christina Ricci in character as the red-haired, cardigan-clad Ms. Thornhill, a Nevermore faculty member welcoming Wednesday, and her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

As Ricci, 42, passes on the torch to Ortega, 20, Ricci, 42, the actor shared in an interview with Variety that Ortega “is incredible” as Wednesday. Commenting on the series, she added, “It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great.”

Who else is in the cast?

Moreover, Catherine Zeta-Jones will be taking on the iconic role of Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán will be playing her on-screen husband Gomez Addams. Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Principal Larissa Weems.

When will the series begin streaming?

Wednesday will release on 23 November 2022 on Netflix.