Sunday Oct 09 2022
What makes Shahnawaz Dahani happy?

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter/@ShahnawazDahani
NEW ZEALAND: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani — apart from his performance on the field — is also known for his upbeat personality and heart-warming gestures outside the field.

Keeping up his antics, Dahani shared a video on his Twitter handle, telling his fans about the three basics of happiness.

In the video, the pacer can be seen feeding food to birds in the streets of the city.

"Saying Salam, giving a smile [and] sharing food are basics of happiness. Stay humble [and] be happy," the right-arm bowler captioned the video on Twitter.

Earlier, Dahani was seen serving and distributing sweets among the spectators in Rotterdam during Pakistan's three-match ODI series on the birth of Salman Ali Agha's son.

Pakistan secured two consecutive wins in the tri-nation series, as they beat Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Men in Green will take on the Kiwis in their third T20I of the series on Tuesday.

Ex-pacer wants Babar Azam to bat in middle order

WATCH: Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

NZ vs Ban: Kiwis trounce Bangladesh by eight wickets in third T20

PJL 2022: Youngster Basit Ali says he likes Babar, Kohli

Tri-series: Naseem Shah's condition 'better', Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest

Shahid Afridi praises cricket team for 'fearless cricket' against New Zealand

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja deems his achievements matchless

PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

What did Imran Khan say about Haris Rauf?

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s T20I record

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy

Amir never showed interest in joining national team: Mohammad Wasim

