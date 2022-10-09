What makes Shahnawaz Dahani happy?

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter/@ShahnawazDahani

NEW ZEALAND: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani — apart from his performance on the field — is also known for his upbeat personality and heart-warming gestures outside the field.



Keeping up his antics, Dahani shared a video on his Twitter handle, telling his fans about the three basics of happiness.

In the video, the pacer can be seen feeding food to birds in the streets of the city.

"Saying Salam, giving a smile [and] sharing food are basics of happiness. Stay humble [and] be happy," the right-arm bowler captioned the video on Twitter.

Earlier, Dahani was seen serving and distributing sweets among the spectators in Rotterdam during Pakistan's three-match ODI series on the birth of Salman Ali Agha's son.

Pakistan secured two consecutive wins in the tri-nation series, as they beat Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Men in Green will take on the Kiwis in their third T20I of the series on Tuesday.