Sunday Oct 09 2022
Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been spotted enjoying their life separately amid their legal battle.

On one side, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 59, is on tour and was all smiles as he posed for selfies with fans who waited outside the New York venue ahead of his gig in the city on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old is on tour with rocker friend Jeff Beck, and the pair were met with a great reception outside the Capital Theatre in NYC.

He sported his typical rock star look and looked dapper as always.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, the Aquaman actress is enjoying vacations in Palma de Mallorca, Spain as she hit the beach in a black two-piece and a white sarong with a friend on the coastline.

Amber's outing comes after she was seen playing with her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh, during her Spanish vacation.

Before her recent getaway, the Rum Diary actress had hardly been seen in public since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

