Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently facing major backlash amid a slew of allegations over her marriage to Prince Harry.



These thoughts about Meghan Markle have been shared by Princess Diana’s personally employed photographer John Swannell.

He first began his admissions by telling the Daily Mail about Princess Diana’s potential thoughts against her son’s wife and also admitted, “She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

This comes shortly after the Duchess was accused of ‘using’ Prince Harry for her own gain.

Mr Swannell also pointed towards Meghan Markle’s B-lister status and branded it the ‘real reason’ behind the marriage ‘in the first place’.

He also went on to say, “She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”