 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently facing major backlash amid a slew of allegations over her marriage to Prince Harry.

These thoughts about Meghan Markle have been shared by Princess Diana’s personally employed photographer John Swannell.

He first began his admissions by telling the Daily Mail about Princess Diana’s potential thoughts against her son’s wife and also admitted, “She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

This comes shortly after the Duchess was accused of ‘using’ Prince Harry for her own gain.

Mr Swannell also pointed towards Meghan Markle’s B-lister status and branded it the ‘real reason’ behind the marriage ‘in the first place’.

He also went on to say, “She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’

Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday
Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album
Lilibet, Archie can be Prince and Princess but not HRH?

Lilibet, Archie can be Prince and Princess but not HRH?
Tom Felton was once scolded by Alan Rickman on set

Tom Felton was once scolded by Alan Rickman on set
New coin featuring Queen Elizabeth's portrait unveiled

New coin featuring Queen Elizabeth's portrait unveiled

King Charles making a 'judgement call to reflect his times'

King Charles making a 'judgement call to reflect his times'
Actor Idris Elba's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son resurface online

Actor Idris Elba's remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son resurface online

'Smile' beats 'Lyle' to top N.American box office

'Smile' beats 'Lyle' to top N.American box office
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts
King Charles III narrowly escaped death during key event, documentary reveals

King Charles III narrowly escaped death during key event, documentary reveals