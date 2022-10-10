 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with her husband Travis Barker and youngest son Reign while jewelry shopping in Calabasas on Sunday.

The reality TV star, 43, showed off her legs in an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt, which she wore as a dress and paired with chunky black square-toe boots.

The Poosh founder kept her dark tresses covered with a black baseball cap that featured the word 'Daddy' in white letters and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Kourtney appeared to be ready for Halloween, carrying a black and white skull print bag in her hand.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, sported a pair of trendy blue denim overalls over a white Bauhaus tee and paired the outfit with black Vans.

Meanwhile Kourtney's seven-year-old son - whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39, along with older son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 10 - sported a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and Yeezy slides.

The trio looked happy to be spending time together, as they walked hand-in-hand.

Travis later continued the shopping spree with his son Landon, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday.


