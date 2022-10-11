Just In: Legendary Mustafa Qureshi green-lits Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Noori Natt'

 
Legendary Pakistani film star Mustafa Qureshi is all praises for Hamza Ali Abbasi in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The actor, who portrayed Sultan Rahi's nemesis in the original film, is impressed with Hamza's reprisal of Noori Natt.

In a pre-release screening held at Atrium Cinemas on Monday, Qureshi lauded Hamza for his acting prowess.

"Hamza Ali Abbasi has given a tribute to Noori Natt with his exceptional role."

When asked if Bilal Lashari's namesake is similar to the original Maula Jatt, Qureshi added: "We never had this kind of technology back in the days. It is a huge support in the new era. The sound system, the effects, everything was up to the mark. "

"I wish the movie makes Rs. 200 crore," Qureshi green-lit the production.

Maula Jatt hits theatres on October 13, 2022.

