 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Madonna seemingly ‘comes out of the closet’ in latest TikTok

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Madonna seemingly ‘comes out of the closet’ in latest TikTok
Madonna seemingly ‘comes out of the closet’ in latest TikTok

Madonna seemed to have dropped some major news about her sexuality in a playful TikTok shared on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The singer claims that she is gay.

In the clip, Madonna, 64, was seen in a cream-coloured outfit and holding what appears to be a pair bright pink underwear. The text over the video read, “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

The singer then attempts to toss the said underwear in the trash can but it appears that she missed the shot on purpose. As the camera pans to her, the singer tosses her hand above her like it’s no big deal.

The video comes after Madonna released a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic Hung Up with a new music video Hung Up on Tokischa. In the music video, directed by Sasha Kasiuha, Madonna, 62, and rapper Tokischa, 26, are seen dancing on each other, kissing and seemingly praying in the middle of a dance party, described PEOPLE.

Previously, the two singers were caught on camera sitting in the front row for Marni’s SS23 Vol. 2 New York Fashion Week event on September 10. During one very intimate moment, the pair turned to face each other, sharing a passionate, open-mouthed kiss.

Although the TikTok video has left many fans confused, with some questioning whether Madonna was just jumping on a viral trend for fun or was serious about coming out.

However, the Material Girl has alluded to her to her sexuality in the past, but has mostly dated men in the public eye. In a 1991 profile for Advocate, the crooner said that “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

Moreover, during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance.

She was also reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996, per Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’

Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’
Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle
Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton
Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move
'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'

'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'
Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'

Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'
Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'

Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'
Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect
Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign