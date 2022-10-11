 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to leave Meghan in 2 years, will run back to King Charles: Psychic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Prince Harry will come back to the royal family after leaving wife Meghan Markle, says psychic.

Expert John Hughes tells Birmingham Live Harry's decision will come amid King Charles' prospects to abdicate before time.

“Within seven years, I think Charles will realise that he wants to abdicate for the simple reason that he doesn’t want to waste millions of pounds on a state funeral again…

“I see Meghan and Harry splitting up within the next two years, I see something going on there.

“I see Harry coming back to the fold. When that happens, Charles will reselect his position within the Royal Family.”

He added: “William will take over the role within the next seven years. I know the Queen couldn’t abdicate because she couldn’t walk away from all the trauma, she went through a lot with Prince Andrew and Princess Diana.

“I know that Charles will not be able to fulfil his mother’s boots. It’s too much of a big job so he will restructure the Royal Family and put a young King in," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal
Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage
Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan

Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan
Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’
William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country

William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country
'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot

'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot
Harvey Weinstein assault trial opens in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein assault trial opens in Los Angeles
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'
Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’

Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’