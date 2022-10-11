Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating six months of marriage in adorable posts on social media.

On Sunday, the Cooking with Brooklyn host, 23, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife in honour of their six months milestone, sharing a throwback photo of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, from their wedding day in April. In the image, the bride was captured walking down the aisle in her striking Valentino gown.

“6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever,” Brooklyn gushed in the caption. “You are the absolute love of my life xx.”

In the comments section, Nicola responded, “I love you baby so so so much!!”

The model and actress also honoured her husband by posting two never-before-seen photos from their lavish nuptials. In the gorgeous black and white snaps, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham could be seen affectionately holding onto his wife’s waist, while bride Nicola placed her hands lovingly on his face.



All smiles, the Bates Motel actress captioned her post, “6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby”.

To which Brooklyn lovingly replied in the comments, “Couldn’t live life without you xx. You continue to make me a better person everyday xxx”.

The couple’s gushing tributes to each other come after they announced a new addition to their family over the weekend, a puppy named Lamb. They also have two older dogs and previously had a third, a French bulldog named Frankie who died in October 2021, detailed PEOPLE.



The couple wed earlier this year in a lavish ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. Peltz's businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner, and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, were also present.