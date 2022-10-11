 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt rumoured girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her sexuality

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt rumoured ladylove Emily Ratajkowski seemingly revealed she is bisexual less than a month after filing for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model dropped a video of herself on TikTok in which she responded to a user who asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

The Gone Girl star then turned her camera towards her green velvet couch as she appeared to have hinted that she is interested in both men and women.

Brad Pitt rumoured girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her sexuality

“Yet another win for the ladies,” one fan congratulated the model-actor in her comment section while another added, “Let’s just say this is probably one of the many things I never expected.”

This comes following rumours that Ratajkowski is seeing the Bullet Train actor but their nascent romance is not exclusive.

"Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” an insider told Entertainment Weekly. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment.”

“Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time," the source added.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'actively hunted English Prince Harry' since 2013

Meghan Markle 'actively hunted English Prince Harry' since 2013
Kenneth Branagh ropes in stellar cast for Agatha Christie thriller

Kenneth Branagh ropes in stellar cast for Agatha Christie thriller
Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles in upcoming documentary

Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles in upcoming documentary
Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur

Piers Morgan lashes out at Kanye West following anti-semitic slur
Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office

Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office
Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding
King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life

King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life
Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal
Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Royal 'model' would never have 'tolerated' the truth of Meghan Markle: Author

Royal 'model' would never have 'tolerated' the truth of Meghan Markle: Author