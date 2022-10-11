Brad Pitt rumoured girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her sexuality

File Footage

Brad Pitt rumoured ladylove Emily Ratajkowski seemingly revealed she is bisexual less than a month after filing for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model dropped a video of herself on TikTok in which she responded to a user who asked, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

The Gone Girl star then turned her camera towards her green velvet couch as she appeared to have hinted that she is interested in both men and women.

“Yet another win for the ladies,” one fan congratulated the model-actor in her comment section while another added, “Let’s just say this is probably one of the many things I never expected.”

This comes following rumours that Ratajkowski is seeing the Bullet Train actor but their nascent romance is not exclusive.

"Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” an insider told Entertainment Weekly. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment.”

“Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time," the source added.



