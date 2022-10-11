Katie Price makes candid comment about suicidal thoughts and fans are emotional

Katie Price has made very candid comments about suicidal thoughts and the star's followers were left feeling inspired yet emotional.

The reality TV star, 44, was the focus of the one-off special, which had originally been due to air last month but had been postponed because of the late Queen's death.



It sees the former glamour model spills trauma and experiences in her life, including sharing her mental health struggles – saying she's thought about ending her life.

She said in the documentary: "I hit a severe depression a couple of years ago. Depression on top of [post-traumatic stress disorder]. I was suicidal. I didn't want to be here."

Discussing an attempt to take her own life, the mother-of-five said that in the aftermath all she saw were her children's faces, adding: "I don't ever want that to happen again".

Her mental health also came up in relation to the car crash in September last year that led to her pleading guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

Among the mixed reaction to the documentary have been some viewers who found it emotional, with them taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on it.

One viewer said: "I'm sat here watching with tears streaming down my face Katie. [...] So proud of you." Another said: "It's actually really sad and I feel sorry for Katie".

"Thought you were real and honest in [the] documentary. Keep working on you. Can't wait to see you back at the top," said another following the one-off special.

Katie Price: Trauma and Me is available to watch on All 4



