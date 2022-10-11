 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Kylie Jenner has drawn a wave of criticism after posting a video on social media.

The Kardashians star, 25, was seen struggling to apply her own brand of make-up and the reason has left her fans stunned.

The beauty mogul failed to blend the cosmetics products due to her extremely long acrylic nails in the video posted to her Instagram story on Monday.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder struggled at dabbing a rosy blush to her lips and cheeks, fans were too quick to compare her to Tim Burton's fantasy movie character, Edward Scissorhands.

Edward Scissorhands’ character (played by Johnny Depp) is an unfinished human/android hybrid who has scissor blades instead of hands.

"Don't poke your eyes out," quipped one Twitter user.

Many of Kylie’s fans also questioned 'how can she do anything' such were the nail's length including changing her eight-month-old son's diapers.

"I need to know how girls with long nails like Khloe and Kylie can function because once my nails get past a certain length I feel crippled,” wrote another.

Kylie’s nails have been a hot topic of discussion in past as well. Back in August, her fans criticized her of 'dangerous parenting' after she shared a video of herself and her daughter Stormi getting their nails done.

