 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles coronation: Camilla is 'very keen' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

King Charles coronation: Camilla is ‘very keen’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly ‘very keen’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles next year.

The ET quoted royal expert Katie Nicholl as saying, “And I think she (Camilla) would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."

Nicholl went on to say, “We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members.

"Whether or not we see them there -- we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation."

The royal expert concluded, “It's going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make."

