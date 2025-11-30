Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute on his 12th death anniversary

Paul Walker named his longtime costar Vin Diesel as Meadow's godfather

Meadow Walker is remembering her dad Paul Walker on the 12th anniversary of his death.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 30th, to pay a bittersweet tribute.

Sharing a series of throwback photographs, Meadow wrote, “12 years without you. I love you forever.”

The model shared three throwback photos from one of her childhood birthdays. In the first, she sits on a kitchen counter as Paul proudly holds a flower-shaped cake topped with four candles. Another shows the father and daughter leaning in for a kiss, while the last captures Meadow smiling as Paul looks on lovingly.

An only child, Meadow was born to Paul and his childhood sweetheart, Rebecca Soteros, in 1998.

Unfortunately, Rebecca and Paul’s relationship didn’t last, and Meadow moved with her mother to Hawaii until she was 13 years old. She then moved to California to live with her father, only to lose him to a fatal car crash two years later in 2013. He was 40 years old.

Meadow has spent the years since his passing working to preserve her father’s legacy. In 2015, she launched the Paul Walker Foundation, a nonprofit focused on wildlife conservation and ocean protection — a nod to Paul’s time in college studying marine biology.

Back in September, Meadow celebrated what would have been his 52nd birthday. She also remembered him on Father’s Day in June.

Another person remembering Paul on his death anniversary is his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel, who is also Meadow’s godfather.

“Meadow has been such a gift to my children,” Diesel wrote in his lengthy tribute. “A true cousin. Filming the first Fast, you talked about her with such wonder in your voice. You showed her how sacred fatherhood would be.”