Keith Urban finds solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole split

Keith Urban has recently found solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole Kidman split.

A source spilled to Radar Online that the musician, who is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, “has learned how to survive a divorce” notably “one that plays out in the public eye” like Keith “appears to be doing now”.

Interestingly, Keith and Blake bonded together while working on CBS music reality show, The Road.

The source mentioned, “Blake understands from the guy's perspective and he's letting Keith know he'll have tips and support to offer.”

Keith reportedly was not happy with former wife Nicole as she chose acting roles that called for her to film raucous scenes with younger co-stars.

However, the Grammy winner reportedly moved on with 25-year-old woman, Maggie Baugh, after they formalised the split.

Moreover, the source revealed that Blake did relate to Keith’s condition.

Before he tied the knot with Gwen Stefani back in 2021, Blake then tolerated a toxic divorce battle with Miranda Lambert when their four-year marriage ended in 2015.

The source told the outlet, “Blake says Keith's welcome to come over to his ranch and ride horses, help with the harvest, have jam sessions or whatever he wants.”

“He's also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that,” added an insider.