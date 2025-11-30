 
Justin Bieber fan details viral encounter that won the internet

Justin Bieber connects with fans on a deeper level after sweet video

November 30, 2025

Justin Bieber earned a new level of respect from fans with a sweet gesture that stole the internet recently, and now the whole story has been revealed.

The 31-year-old singer ran into a fan, who was stranded by the roadside because his car had broken dow,n and then he was recording a video venting about his misfortunes.

The fan, whose name is Buku, is an independent aspiring musician, and he ended up getting some of his interaction with Bieber on the video after the Daisies hitmaker stopped to talk to him and help out.

Sharing the details of his encounter with the Grammy winner, which went viral on TikTok, Buku told People Magazine, “My car had broken down and I was having a rough day, but Justin approached me with real empathy. He spoke to me like someone who understood what it feels like to struggle and still push forward.”

The Baby singer pulled over and listened to Buku as he shared his struggles and “said a deep prayer for me,” he told the outlet, which ended up turning his day around.

The moment quickly circulated all over the internet and melted fans’ hearts, who appreciated Bieber for his genuine nature.

Buku was obviously deeply affected by his encounter with Bieber, and he told the outlet that it seemed a signal for him to “keep going.”

He went on to reveal that the singer asked him to play one of his songs for him during their conversation, which ranged across many topics.

Buku noted that the day had been immortalised in his memory forever, and he was glad the video reached so many people as it did, and they could find comfort in that.

