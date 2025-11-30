Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan found himself in legal trouble again after he was arrested in Oregon for a probation violation linked to his past domestic violence conviction.

According to online jail records, the former Home Improvement actor was taken into custody in Eugene on Saturday and was denied bail.

Bryan was expected to remain in jail until Wednesday, December 3.

The 44-year-old star has been serving a three year probation sentence that began in 2023 and the probation came from a plea deal tied to a domestic violence case involving his girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

The True Heart star's probation was not set to end until October 2026, which meant this arrest directly broke the court’s rules.

Cartwright was also arrested on Saturday and booked into the same Lane County jail.

She faced five charges that includes DUII, three counts of reckless endangering and attempted first degree assault.

However, the star's girlfriend is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Bryan’s history with the law stretched back several years. In 2020, he and Cartwright were involved in an alcohol related fight that led to several charges and he later pleaded guilty to menacing.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor then faced more arrests, including a DUII in Oklahoma and another case in South Carolina where he was accused of assaulting and strangling Cartwright.

Just days before the latest arrest, Bryan told reporters that he was focusing on personal growth and taking responsibility for his past violent behaviour..

Moreover, his comments came after a woman received a five year restraining order against him in July, connected to claims of physical and verbal abuse.

No criminal charges were filed in that case.

Furthermore, the new shocking arrest highlighted how Bryan’s legal issues were far from over and raised new concerns about whether he was following the rules of his ongoing probation.