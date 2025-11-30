 
Geo News

Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan has been serving a three year probation sentence that began in 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 30, 2025

Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest
Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan found himself in legal trouble again after he was arrested in Oregon for a probation violation linked to his past domestic violence conviction.

According to online jail records, the former Home Improvement actor was taken into custody in Eugene on Saturday and was denied bail.

Bryan was expected to remain in jail until Wednesday, December 3.

The 44-year-old star has been serving a three year probation sentence that began in 2023 and the probation came from a plea deal tied to a domestic violence case involving his girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

The True Heart star's probation was not set to end until October 2026, which meant this arrest directly broke the court’s rules.

Cartwright was also arrested on Saturday and booked into the same Lane County jail.

She faced five charges that includes DUII, three counts of reckless endangering and attempted first degree assault.

However, the star's girlfriend is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Bryan’s history with the law stretched back several years. In 2020, he and Cartwright were involved in an alcohol related fight that led to several charges and he later pleaded guilty to menacing.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor then faced more arrests, including a DUII in Oklahoma and another case in South Carolina where he was accused of assaulting and strangling Cartwright.

Just days before the latest arrest, Bryan told reporters that he was focusing on personal growth and taking responsibility for his past violent behaviour..

Moreover, his comments came after a woman received a five year restraining order against him in July, connected to claims of physical and verbal abuse.

No criminal charges were filed in that case.

Furthermore, the new shocking arrest highlighted how Bryan’s legal issues were far from over and raised new concerns about whether he was following the rules of his ongoing probation.

More From Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried gets honest about motherhood struggle and acting career
Amanda Seyfried gets honest about motherhood struggle and acting career
‘Game of Thrones' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending
‘Game of Thrones' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute on his 12th death anniversary
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute on his 12th death anniversary
Justin Bieber fan details viral encounter that won the internet
Justin Bieber fan details viral encounter that won the internet
Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'
Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'
Keith Urban finds solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole split
Keith Urban finds solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole split
Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘truly epic night' in Colombia video
Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘truly epic night' in Colombia
Millie Bobby Brown doubles down on response to David Harbour bullying claims
Millie Bobby Brown doubles down on response to David Harbour bullying claims
Vin Diesel's emotional letter to Paul Walker leaves fans in tears
Vin Diesel's emotional letter to Paul Walker leaves fans in tears