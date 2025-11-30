‘Game of Thrones' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending

‘Games of Throne' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending

Game of Thrones sequel has received green light to air on-screen soon, potentially spoiling upcoming novel The Winds of Winter.

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, its prequel House of the Dragon, the biggest success thus far, is scheduled to air its third season in summer 2026.

Along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin's short novellas, is set to premiere in January 2026.

With the franchise continues to expand, In November 2025, Martin revealed that several other Game of Thrones projects are currently in the early stages of development, detailing a total of at least five or six programmes being worked on.

However, a disheartening news has been making rounds that one or more of these sequels may be released before the original book series is even finished.

Martin has been writing the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, since 2011 which is still left to be completed.

The original cast of Games of Thrones include, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and many more.

Meanwhile, House of Dragons starred Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

The fantasy saga follows noble familes fighting for the Iron Throne. The story is set in fictional place Westeros and Essos which witnesses war amongst Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens.

At the same time, a supernatural threat rises in the North, the White Walkers threating all humanity.