 
Geo News

‘Game of Thrones' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending

‘Game of Thrones’ upcoming book ‘The Winds of Winter’ may release after new sequel

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 30, 2025

‘Games of Throne sequel threatens to spoil book series ending
‘Games of Throne' sequel threatens to spoil book series ending

Game of Thrones sequel has received green light to air on-screen soon, potentially spoiling upcoming novel The Winds of Winter.

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019, its prequel House of the Dragon, the biggest success thus far, is scheduled to air its third season in summer 2026. 

Along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin's short novellas, is set to premiere in January 2026.

With the franchise continues to expand, In November 2025, Martin revealed that several other Game of Thrones projects are currently in the early stages of development, detailing a total of at least five or six programmes being worked on.

However, a disheartening news has been making rounds that one or more of these sequels may be released before the original book series is even finished.

Martin has been writing the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, since 2011 which is still left to be completed.

The original cast of Games of Thrones include, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and many more.

Meanwhile, House of Dragons starred Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

The fantasy saga follows noble familes fighting for the Iron Throne. The story is set in fictional place Westeros and Essos which witnesses war amongst Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens.

At the same time, a supernatural threat rises in the North, the White Walkers threating all humanity.

More From Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried gets honest about motherhood struggle and acting career
Amanda Seyfried gets honest about motherhood struggle and acting career
Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest
Zachery Ty Bryan lands in trouble again with another Oregon arrest
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute on his 12th death anniversary
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays tribute on his 12th death anniversary
Justin Bieber fan details viral encounter that won the internet
Justin Bieber fan details viral encounter that won the internet
Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'
Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'
Keith Urban finds solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole split
Keith Urban finds solace in musician Blake Shelton after Nicole split
Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘truly epic night' in Colombia video
Dua Lipa thanks fans for ‘truly epic night' in Colombia
Millie Bobby Brown doubles down on response to David Harbour bullying claims
Millie Bobby Brown doubles down on response to David Harbour bullying claims
Vin Diesel's emotional letter to Paul Walker leaves fans in tears
Vin Diesel's emotional letter to Paul Walker leaves fans in tears