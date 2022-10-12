 
Janhvi Kapoor drops first look from her next project 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi with Rajkumar Rao
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all prepped up for her next film Mili, drops her first look from the movie.

Janhvi shared the poster of the film on her Instagram and introduced her character to the world, wrote: ”In 1 hour her life is going to change.”

The poster read: “Name: Mili Naudiyal, Age: 24 years, Qualification: B.Sc Nursing Graduate.”

Mili is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Janhvi’s starrer film is also helmed by Xavier and is produced by Boney Kapoor.

The film is a survival thriller featuring Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. In Helen, Anna Ben played the nominal role. She also won Kerala State Film Award for her performance.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the film Roohi alongside Rajkumar Rao, reported IndiaToday.

