Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her "Kriti's mom" now

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her "Kriti's mom" now

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon revealed in a recent interview that she has gotten a new identity ever since Kriti has been famous in the film industry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Geeta Sanon is a professor and an author by profession. She shared that everyone including her students calls her 'Kriti's mother' instead of 'Geeta ma'am'.

Geeta Sanon told IndiaToday, "When I used to pass from the corridor, students used to say that this is that same Geeta Sanon ma’am, who has written the book.”

She further added, "Students used those books so I was popular because of the books. And after she came into the field (Bollywood), now it was, ‘Oh that's Kriti Sanon's mom’. So, even in college, my identity has totally changed.”

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. Her Bollywood debut was also in the same year when she appeared in Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff.

