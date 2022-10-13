Murad, Malala discuss children education in flood-hit areas

Malala Yousufzai meeting Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah after visiting the flood-hit areas in Dadu. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Malala Yousafzai and CM Sindh discussed education for small children in the flood-hit areas.

Malala visited flood-hit areas in Dadu and spoke with families.

She also visited a school established in tents.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Noble Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai's visit to the flood-hit areas has further highlighted the need for support for the flood-affected people for their rehabilitation.

Malala called on CM Murad after she visited the flood-hit areas of Dadu and met with the affected families living in camps.

In discussion with the Noble laureate, the chief minister reviewed the flood situation, its devastation, and the need for the affected people to be rehabilitated.

Malala said that the education of school-going children living in camps has been affected badly. She said that she had visited a tent girls' school and spent some time with the students. Their morale was high and their determination to receive an education was commendable, she noted.

The chief minister said that the flash floods damaged 12,000 schools and affected the education of two million children.

Shah urged Malala to come back again to visit schools and speak with students after the water recedes. According to Shah, Malala will help raise students' motivation to receive an education.

Malala said she would visit Pakistan and meet with students to explain the importance of education.

The CM thanked Malala for the visit and presented her with mementos, ajrak and khes, as a token of respect and appreciation.

In the first week of September, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.



The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education in the Swat Valley.

