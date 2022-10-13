Tom Felton admits he 'loved' Emma Watson: 'There was a spark between us'

Tom Felton is opening up about his secret love for Emma Watson in his book.



The actor, who played Draco Malfoy alongside Emma's Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, says he will always respect his co-star and on-screen love interest.

"I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anybody else," confesses Tom in his memoir.



"My relationship with Emma did not start well. She'd have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me. It got worse," he admitted.



Tom said he once accompanied his Slytherin cast to Emma's dressing, where she was rehearsing a dance performance.

Tom explained: "We were predictably dismissive. We sniggered our way down to Emma's show and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being s***** boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the p*** was cool. I did feel like a bit of a d**k, and rightly so.

"In the end, it was up to one of the hair and make-up ladies to tell me what was what."

However, he added: "I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

