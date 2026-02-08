Barry Josephson breaks silence after Jeffrey Epstein emails resurface

Barry Josephson opened up publicly after emails linking him to Jeffrey Epstein were released in newly unsealed Justice Department documents.

The longtime Hollywood producer addressed the situation and admitted that he regrets his past contact with Epstein.

Josephson, who worked as an executive producer on Bones, shared that he was embarrassed by the language used in some of the emails.

In a statement, he said, “There’s no excuse for what I said in some of my emails… the language was crude and juvenile, and I’m ashamed.”

He explained that he did have social contact with Epstein years ago and this included attending events and having him visit a television set.

However, Josephson made it clear that he never travelled with Epstein, never went to his private island and never saw him around minors.

The producer went on to add that his biggest mistake was believing Epstein when he denied any wrongdoing.

“My biggest regret, bar none, is that I foolishly believed his denials of wrongdoing,” he said.

He continued that Epstein’s powerful connections influenced his judgment at the time.

The emails, moreover, were released as part of a wide transparency effort that has renewed attention on Epstein’s network.

Josephson said he apologises “to all who were hurt by this clearly terrible and depraved individual” and stressed that he never knowingly supported or took part in Epstein’s crimes.

As more documents continue to surface, the focus remains on accountability.