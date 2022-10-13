 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 13 2022
Web Desk

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Drishyam 2 is set to release on November 18
'Drishyam 2' is set to release on November 18

Tabu reveals the official character poster of actor Akshay Khanna has from the film Drishyam 2.

Actress Tabu, taking it to her Instagram account, shared the character poster of Khanna. In the poster, the actor intensely looks at the camera, with a chess board set at the foreground of the poster.

The caption on the poster read: “Dushman ko harane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai. #drishyam. Case re opens 18th November 2022.”

Previously, Shriya Saran dropped Tabu’s character poster from the film. She captioned the poster: “Main ek maa hoon; saat kya, saat sau saal bhi beet jaayein na toh bhi main kuch bhoolne waali nahi. Case reopens on 18 November, 2022.”

The original Drishyam focused on the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, who tricks police after his daughter accidently kills the evil son of a cop. The film was a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film.

According to NDTV, Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Panorama Studios and T-series, and features: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshay Khanna, ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran.   

