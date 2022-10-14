Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split

 
Brad Pitt revealed he find solace in art to overcome the misery he felt after separation from former wife Angelina Jolie.

The Bullet Train star got candid on how he moved on in life following the messy divorce with the Maleficent actor.

The Hollywood Hunk spilled to The Financial Times that he went to his friends, Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago, for companionship, as they were dealing with their own issues too at the time.

“Our mutual misery became comic,” the star said. “And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it.”

Pitt said that his artwork is about “self-reflection,” adding, “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped.”

He continued: “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

Pitt and Jolie parted ways after 12-year relationship in 2016 after they had a fight during their now-infamous 2016 flight on a private jet.


