Saturday Oct 15 2022
Javed Latif, Marriyum summoned in terror case

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and PML-N central leader Javed Latif. — PID/File
The Punjab government has issued notices to Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Federal Minister Javed Latif to appear at the police station in a terrorism case.

Both leaders have been asked to appear at the Green Town police station in Lahore for questioning on October 18.

According to the notice, Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig have also been issued notices to appear at the police station.

According to the notice, a case has been registered against the four under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Greentown police station.

On September 19 this year, the former Punjab home minister, Hashim Dogar, shared on Twitter the FIR filed against the PML-N leaders.

He said incitement to sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan will not be allowed.

The case was registered under anti-terrorism provisions at the Green Town police station by PTI activist Irshad-ur-Rehan.

