 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran talks about 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Ed Sheeran talks about infamous 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II
Ed Sheeran talks about infamous 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II 

Ed Sheeran opened up about meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II during his appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

The photo was from Sheeran's performance at the Queen's Jubilee in 2012 after the crooner had seen success with his song, The A Team, detailed PEOPLE.

The Shape of You singer recalled that when he was introduced to the late monarch, who passed away on September 8, she initially didn’t much of a reaction.

“This is a fun picture because she was smiling when she met me. That was really, really early stages of my career. I had released, like, one hit single, and I was playing her Jubilee,” Sheeran said about the 2012 photo. “But I was next to a really famous comedian who like, cracked a joke while she was shaking my hand. So, I've got this picture of her delighted to see me.”

As Sheeran told Colbert, it was her previous Golden Jubilee in 2002 that inspired him to become a performing musician. When he was just 11, Sheeran saw a performance of Eric Clapton at the event on television and knew he wanted to emulate him.

"Eric Clapton comes on and does the first opening bit of 'Layla.' I'm like, 'What is that?' " Sheeran recalled. "And he finishes the song, and I knew in that instant, I was like, 'I want to be that. I want to have a guitar, and I want to sing on stage.' And 10 years later, I'm playing the same thing, and I just played the one 10 years on from that as well."



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’
Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue
King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?
Yolanda Hadid opens up about key advice for managing her children’s mental health

Yolanda Hadid opens up about key advice for managing her children’s mental health
'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry

'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry
Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’
Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music

Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music
King Charles wants to ‘bury some secrets forever’, fearful of Prince Harry memoir

King Charles wants to ‘bury some secrets forever’, fearful of Prince Harry memoir
Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations
King Charles warning to Prince Harry over memoir revealed

King Charles warning to Prince Harry over memoir revealed