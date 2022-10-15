‘Harry Potter’ stars pay homage to Robbie Coltrane: ‘You made us a family’

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and others paid their heartfelt tributes to Robbie Coltrane after he passed away at age 72.

Coltrane, famously known for essaying the iconic role of Hagrid in the right-part fantasy film series, breathed his last on Friday, announced the actor’s agent.

The Lost City actor, who played the lead in the movies, honoured Coltrane, according to report published by E! News, saying, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

“I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed,” Daniel added. “He was an incredible actor and lovely man."

Emma also poured her heart out over the sad news, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense that he played a giant—he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise to do it in your name and memory. Know how much l adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

"One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him,” said Tom, who appeared as Draco Malfoy in the films.

He added, “Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx."

James and Oliver Phelps, who played twins, Fred and George Weasley, in the blockbuster series, spoke warmly of the late star as James said, "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great.' Thank you for that x"

"November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car!' Robbie Coltrane when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x,” shared Oliver.