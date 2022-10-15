 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Robbie Coltrane dead: Emma Watson spotted with her ‘MOST FUN UNCLE’ in rare photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

The Harry Potter actor known for his role as Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent confirmed.

Amid this, the last picture of the Cracker actor shot months before his death with his Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson has gone viral and fans are adoring the duo’s chemistry.

Pictured at an event to mark the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, the stars can be seen engaged in conversation, looking tenderly into each other's eyes.

The Scottish star, who died aged 72 yesterday, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the 90s ITV drama.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

While his death was largely unexpected, Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, had previously spoken about his health issues, saying that in his latter years he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day.

In 2019, he was pictured using a wheelchair for the first time at a Harry Potter event, where he told fans he was waiting to have his knee replacement done.

Emma Watson, who played alongside Coltrane as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late co-star.

Sharing their last picture together - notably now Coltrane's last public photo - she said: 'Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.

'Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report
Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series

Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series
Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane
Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William
Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family

Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family
Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'

Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'
Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix