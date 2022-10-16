 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Robbie Coltrane dubbed stupid boy for putting on too much weight before death
Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death

Robbie Coltrane death cause has been predicted by co-star Miriam Margolyes.

Speaking on Radio 4 on Saturday, Miriam spoke about the Harry Potter star's looming health concerns.

"He was a very fine actor and a delightful man - he was huge in stature and personality and also in heart," she said;

"I just feel furious that he has died, such a waste. He was exceptional and I am really sad."

She added: "I didn't know he was ill. He just put on too much weight, stupid boy! He was aware of that, I used to wag my finger at him.

"It's such a waste, to think of all that talent. He was just wonderful.

Robbie passed away this week at the age of 72. The actor's last appearance was at The Harry Potter Reunion: Return to Hogwarts.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship
Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queens 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace

Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queens 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace
Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship

Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship
Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63

Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63
Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'

Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'
'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '

'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '
Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''

Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''
Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles
Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding

Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit