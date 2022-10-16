 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell is talking about her friendship with Prince Andrew in a fresh interview.

Speaking about the Duke of York, she told The Sun on Sunday : "I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him.’’

When she was reportedly told that Andrew's legal team claimed they were not close friends, she added: "I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ms Giuffre had lost the original photo.

This comes years after Prince Andrew's interview with BBC in 2019, where he branded assault accuser Virginia Giuffre's photo with him 'fake.'

 “From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph…Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

