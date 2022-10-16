 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Sassy' Meghan Markle convinced King Charles for 'quick friendship'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Meghan Markle came close to King Charles after cutting ties with her own father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex found her 'second father' in the monarch back when she married into the royal family in 2018, says expert.

Omid Scobie claims that Meghan “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better."

Meanwhile, it is reported that Charles nicknamed the Duchess 'Tungsten' for her 'resilience.'

Scobie further admits that Charles' close friend revealed: “She's a sassy, confident beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship.” 

