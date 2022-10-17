 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Prince Harry writing new chapters of being 'offended' at Queen's funeral, claims royal expert

Monday Oct 17, 2022

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is writing a new chapter about the Royal Family in his book, a royal commentator has claimed.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: "Jeffrey Archer, well-connected in the published world is saying that Harry is writing a new chapter completely. It will be on the Queen's funeral and the events surrounding it.

The new chapter will give him a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulettes."

"This could be a way that all the tenses are correct, referring to the Queen in the past and then having that new chapter could be a quite elegant way to do with it.It would suggest that the book is being delayed so it may come out next spring rather than next month as we've been led to believe."

According to royal expert Richard Eden, the Duke of Sussex wants to add the stories about his royal relatives' behaviour towards him and his wife Meghan Markle when they were staying in the UK to attend the Queen's funeral.

