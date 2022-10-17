Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

Tati Gabrielle first appeared in the third season of Netflix’s You as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from her impressive acting, the actress is known to sport exotic hair-dos on-screen.

Talking to PEOPLE, the actor opened up about embracing her style and fostering hair representation on screen through her own journey as she becomes the brand ambassador for Göt2B – a brand that focuses on hair colour dyes and coloured hair.

“I know that I change my hair and my look all the time, but I didn't realise that people had taken notice to that," Gabrielle says on why her partnership with the global hairstyling and colour brand is a "really big honour.”

“Göt2b's message is to be whoever you want to be. That is very much my motto when it comes to me getting dressed. It's very much me coming into a new version of myself,” she adds on her style philosophy.

The actor was first spotted on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with bold silver hair and finger waves. She also sported a loud lip colour and eye makeup on the show. Though, she pulled off all her looks effortlessly.

On her styling on the show, Gabrielle shared that it would take her a long time to perfect her hair. She told the outlet that it took her two years to perfect her finger waves but it eventually proved "to be difficult" because of the time she had to spend balancing her work in front of and behind the cameras.

"What could take a hairstylist maybe 20 minutes to do my whole head, it took me an hour [to an] hour and a half. I was having to wake up earlier than everybody else to do my own hair. It was just a lot," the You star tells PEOPLE. "I went to the point of being like, 'Okay, this isn't fair.'"

"I felt like I should say something so that other people later on don't have to experience this," she recalls.

Also recalling the time she filmed the movie Uncharted, she had to stand her ground for her natural hair.

"I was in back-and-forth conversations with production about them wanting to dye my hair blonde. I was trying to explain to them, 'I have black hair. You can't bleach my head every other week — you will have no hair to film with by the end,'" she shared.

"That's not taking away from anybody. It's just taking care of you," she says, realising that "people-pleasing or trying to be too much of a team player always cost me."