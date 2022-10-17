 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen
Netflix ‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle opens up about embracing different hairstyles onscreen

Tati Gabrielle first appeared in the third season of Netflix’s You as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from her impressive acting, the actress is known to sport exotic hair-dos on-screen.

Talking to PEOPLE, the actor opened up about embracing her style and fostering hair representation on screen through her own journey as she becomes the brand ambassador for Göt2B – a brand that focuses on hair colour dyes and coloured hair.

“I know that I change my hair and my look all the time, but I didn't realise that people had taken notice to that," Gabrielle says on why her partnership with the global hairstyling and colour brand is a "really big honour.”

“Göt2b's message is to be whoever you want to be. That is very much my motto when it comes to me getting dressed. It's very much me coming into a new version of myself,” she adds on her style philosophy.

The actor was first spotted on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with bold silver hair and finger waves. She also sported a loud lip colour and eye makeup on the show. Though, she pulled off all her looks effortlessly.

On her styling on the show, Gabrielle shared that it would take her a long time to perfect her hair. She told the outlet that it took her two years to perfect her finger waves but it eventually proved "to be difficult" because of the time she had to spend balancing her work in front of and behind the cameras.

"What could take a hairstylist maybe 20 minutes to do my whole head, it took me an hour [to an] hour and a half. I was having to wake up earlier than everybody else to do my own hair. It was just a lot," the You star tells PEOPLE. "I went to the point of being like, 'Okay, this isn't fair.'"

"I felt like I should say something so that other people later on don't have to experience this," she recalls.

Also recalling the time she filmed the movie Uncharted, she had to stand her ground for her natural hair.

"I was in back-and-forth conversations with production about them wanting to dye my hair blonde. I was trying to explain to them, 'I have black hair. You can't bleach my head every other week — you will have no hair to film with by the end,'" she shared.

"That's not taking away from anybody. It's just taking care of you," she says, realising that "people-pleasing or trying to be too much of a team player always cost me."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids

Emma Heming drops sweet glimpses of magical summer with hubby Bruce Willis, kids
Elon Musk thinks ex-Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’

Elon Musk thinks ex-Grimes was ‘created’ by his mind as the ‘perfect companion’
King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider

King Charles’ temper starts to fray with upcoming coronation, spills insider
Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’
Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour
Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019

Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019
K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’

Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’
Kate Middleton likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle during her US visit

Kate Middleton likely to heal rift with Meghan Markle during her US visit
Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala

Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala