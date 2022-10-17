Tabu on 'Drishyam 2': 'It's one of my most difficult characters'

Tabu will be next seen in a Netflix spy movie 'Khufiya' along with Ali Fazal

Actress Tabu, who has a vital role in Drishyam 2, talks about her character at the trailer launch of the film.

The actress said: “It’s one of my most difficult characters. I must give credit for writing this character. It’s very unusual for writers to write such a complex character.”

Drishyam is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film featuring Mohalaal. The first part of the film was released back in 2017. The film focused on the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, who tricks police after his daughter accidently kills the evil son of a cop. The film was a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film.

Drishyam 2 is on its way and will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Jawani Janeman actress will be next seen in the film Bholaa opposite Ajay Devgn. Moreover, she has film Kuttey lined up next alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Kokona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan.

According to PinkVilla, Tabu also has a Netflix spy thriller film Khufiya, with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, coming up next.