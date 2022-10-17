Deepika Padukone features in top 10 most beautiful women's list

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone has been named as the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

The list released is called the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. As per science, Jodie Comer is the most beautiful women in the world. Dr. Julian De Silva told Yahoo life UK that her face had all those elements which were measured for physical perfection.

The list revealed the Golden ratio of numerous actors. Deepika Padukone’s golden ratio has been noted as 91.22%.

Beyonce’s ratio was 92.44%, Arianda Grande- 91.81%, Taylor Swift-91.64% and Kim Kardashian- 91.28%.

Padukone is one of the most successful actresses in the Indian Film Industry. She began her career in 2007 with her debut film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After that she never looked back and kept on shining in Bollywood.

She not only ruled the Hindi film industry but also performed remarkably in the Hollywood.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has The Intern, Project K, and Fighter lined up next.