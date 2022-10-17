 
Imran Ashraf announces divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq

Actor Imran Asraf Awan has announced his divorce with wife Kiran Ashfaq.

Taking it to his Instagram, Imran wrote: “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways.”

“The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

“We request the fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran, concluded Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor.”

Imran and Kiran tied the knot in 2018.

The actor is well-known for his numerous on-screen performances. His most-appreciated one was in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi opposite Iqra Aziz.

Imran Ashraf also did a film recently by the name Dum Mastam along with actress Amar Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.  

