 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere
George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere  

Julia Roberts dropped jaws in hot pink gown as she joined George Clooney on the red-carpet of the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles.

The Pretty Woman actor stunned in plunging hot pink gown while the Up in the Air star looked dapper in sleek grey suit as the duo posed at the Regency Village Theatre.

Roberts styled her brown hair in loose waves and donned large matching earrings with the floor-length gown.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Clooney arrived at the premiere with wife Amal Clooney who cut a chic appearance in red tropical print dress featuring low-cut neck line.

The Lebanese-British lawyer left her brown tresses open while completing her look with open-toed nude heels and opted for matching earrings for the evening.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Ol Parker directorial is the fourth film in which Roberts and Clooney are set to appear as a couple, who are on a mission to stop their daughter from marrying young. 

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reveal they ‘improvise dialogues’ in their movie Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reveal they ‘improvise dialogues’ in their movie Ticket to Paradise
Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa

Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa
Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'

Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'
Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign

Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign
Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read

Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read
Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch
Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House

Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House
Queen Consort Camilla’s sweet nod to Harry and Meghan in Paddington shoot

Queen Consort Camilla’s sweet nod to Harry and Meghan in Paddington shoot
Jennifer Lopez becomes ‘most influential Latina’, Shakira fans disagree

Jennifer Lopez becomes ‘most influential Latina’, Shakira fans disagree
Prince Harry had quick romance with model while dating Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry had quick romance with model while dating Meghan Markle?
Leonardo DiCaprio history with Elizabeth Berkley including $45m lawsuit

Leonardo DiCaprio history with Elizabeth Berkley including $45m lawsuit
Britney Spears alleges dad Jamie ‘was trying to kill her’: Deets inside

Britney Spears alleges dad Jamie ‘was trying to kill her’: Deets inside