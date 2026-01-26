'Bridgerton' season 4 part 1 release date and shocking twist fans can’t miss

Bridgerton is now back with more adventurous, thrilling stories and this season is all about Benedict Bridgerton.

The story is all about a Cinderella-style romance filled with love, secrets and drama in the glittering world of Regency England.

Luke Thompson is all set to return as Benedict, who is charming, confident and all ready to face new challenges in love, leaving people wanting more about the story.

Joining him is Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a new character whose life becomes closely connected to Benedict’s in surprising ways.

Their story, however, will show how love can grow even when family and society try to get in the way.

Fans now can expect all the things that made Bridgerton so popular which includes more scandals, laughter and elegance than ever before.

Moreover, the Bridgerton family will deal with some fresh problems while keeping their wit and style.

There will be grand ballrooms, stolen glances, emotional moments and many dramatic twists that will keep viewers hooked in this story.

As such a mix of new faces and familiar favourites, this season has promised all the romance and excitement fans love.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix January 29, 2026, giving fans their first chance to see Benedict and Sophie’s story unfold.