Real truth behind Ben Affleck, Brooks Nader romance rumours

Is Ben Affleck dating Brooks Nader? Speculations explained

Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader sparked dating rumours after they were allegedly spotted together, but the model put the speculations to rest with a candid comment.

The 28-year-old television personality shut down the rumours by commenting, “haven’t met him in my life” on an Instagram post by DeuxMoi about the ongoing rumours.

While the Good Will Hunting star, 53, has kept his love life under wraps since the divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star’s relationship status is also unknown.

Nader was previously dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savechenko, 42, but the two broke up in April 2025, after an on-and-off relationship.

The former partners kept their romance a secret for months, but were seen posting flirty videos from their rehearsals, on social media.

Before the professional dancer, Nader was married to Billy Haire from 2019 to 2024. The ex-spouses finalised their divorce in May 2025.

Days after setting record straight on her relationship rumours, Nader was spotted at Cheateau Marmon with pal Madelyn Cline.

As for Affleck, he has been enjoying some downtime after the promotional events for his new movie, The Pitt, with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.