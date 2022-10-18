Shahid Afridi bashes BCCI after Asia Cup decision

Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi speaking at an event. — AFP/File

Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi bashed the board and called it out for its "lack of experience".

Taking to Twitter, the cricket legend wrote: "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

Earlier today, the BCCI — during its Annual General Meeting — took the decision not to tour Pakistan, as reported by Cricbuzz. The report also added that the Indian cricket board will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI and also the president of the ACC, said. "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.



In response to BCCI's decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is deliberating not to participate in the 2023 World Cup set to take place in India next year, sources told Geo News.



What's more, the board is already considering pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after India's decision.

PCB started contemplating several options and not participating in the mega cricket tournament next year is also under consideration.

According to sources, a meeting of the board's think tank is undergoing in Lahore in which matters including Asia Cup participation and India's denial are being discussed.

The PCB, as per sources, would be declaring the ACC President and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour "unnecessary and hasty," further noting that Shah cannot take a unilateral decision by himself.

India is slated to host the World Cup 2023 from October to November next year.