Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

In letter to ACC, PCB condemns BCCI secretary, seeks emergency meeting: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. -Agencies
  • BCCI secretary Jay Shah's statement stirs new controversy.
  • PCB writes letter to Asian Cricket Council.
  • Seeks emergency meeting regional body to discuss Shah's comments.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday sought an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the Indian cricket board said their team will not tour Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023.

The PCB, in its letter to the ACC, condemned the unilateral announcement by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah that they hey had decided to hold the tournament at a neutral venue.

“Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” Shah, who is also the ACC president, said following the 91st annual general meeting of the BCCI.

According to sources, the BCCI official’s statement angered PCB, which also decided to give a tit-for-tat response and mulled different options including skipping the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 scheduled next year.

India is slated to host the mega tournament from October to November next year.

Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012, when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events. 

