Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Meghan Markle addresses explosive Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘Uncomfortable’

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Meghan Markle has finally opened up about her now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, sharing how she felt ‘uncomfortable’ in the days following its airing.

Talking to Variety for their latest cover story, Meghan shed light on what days after the interview were like for her and Prince Harry, who almost overnight lost their popularity in the UK after it.

According to Meghan, mingling with the public was hard for her in the days after the interview aired in March 2021, specially as she had been pregnant with daughter Lilibet Diana and was rarely heading out.

“Even before the interview, I hadn’t been out because I was so pregnant. The one thing I really remember was Gloria Steinem’s birthday, a few days after it aired. I really wanted to celebrate her at what I thought was just going to be a small and intimate birthday lunch…” Meghan shared.

“I envisioned it being us eating sandwiches in this cottage she was staying at. Instead, it was an extravaganza — by the way, as she deserves. But… walking into a room alone is never easy for me, and I remember feeling a bit uncomfortable,” she added.

Meghan went on to add: “But before I could let my uncertainty linger, Pamela Adlon came up to me and greeted me with such warmth and kindness… Maybe it’s just a testament to the kind of company Glo keeps, but I also think these women were extraordinary to ensure I felt so welcomed.”

“It’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me. The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated,” Meghan concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan’s explosive comments about the royal family in her chat with Oprah were hardly received well over in the UK, deepening her and Prince Harry’s rift with the family. 

