 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Bobby Deol pens down a sweet note for brother Sunny Deol's birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Sunny Deol was last seen the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Sunny Deol was last seen the film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'

Actor Bobby Deol pens down a short and sweet birthday note for brother Sunny Deol.

Bobby shared an unseen picture of him and Sunny, where the two can be seen hugging each other dressed in winter clothes.

He wrote: “I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday.” The picture had the song He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother by The Hollies playing the background.

Sunny Deol is the eldest sibling the family. He has two sisters Ajeita and Vijeta and a younger brother Bobby Deol. They are the children of one of the most prominent actors of India; Dharmendra and his first wife Praksah Kaur.

As far as the professional life is concerned, Sunny was last seen in R Balki’s film Chup: Revenge of the Artist along with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan. The film received massive response from the audience.

Suuny Deol next have Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma lined up next. The film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in key roles. He further has Apne 2 in the pipeline alongside Karan Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope the teaser releases on SRK's birthday

'Pathaan teaser' hashtag buzzes all over Twitter, fans hope the teaser releases on SRK's birthday
'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan

'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chauhan refuses rumours of fallout with Aamir Khan
Salman Khan wanted to work in 'Uunchai' but got refused by Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan wanted to work in 'Uunchai' but got refused by Sooraj Barjatiya
Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan's eviction from Big Boss 16
Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan

Sumeet Vyas recalls getting caught with alcohol in Pakistan
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4
Akshaye Khanna reveals that he was the first choice for 'Taare Zameen Par'

Akshaye Khanna reveals that he was the first choice for 'Taare Zameen Par'
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date
Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look
In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit