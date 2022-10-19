 
sports
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB reschedules T20I series with West Indies

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bumps fists with a West Indies player in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bumps fists with a West Indies player in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
  • PCB, CWI agree to postpone three-match T20 series to 2024.
  • Series was scheduled to take place in Pakistan in January 2023.
  • Board says shortest format matches in series will prepare side for T20 WC.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Wednesday have agreed to postpone a three-match T20I series to the first quarter of 2024, which was earlier due to take place in Pakistan in January 2023.

PCB informed that the decision has been made keeping in consideration the schedule of ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted by the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

The board added that the shortest format matches in the series will, therefore, help both sides to prepare for the tournament.

PCB shared that the three-match T20I series with the West Indies in January 2023 is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

"The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi," the board's statement.

More From Sports:

England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury

England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury
ICC approves 4 replacements ahead of men's T20 World Cup

ICC approves 4 replacements ahead of men's T20 World Cup
PCB appoints talent scouts for six cricket associations

PCB appoints talent scouts for six cricket associations
Did Rohit Sharma just join Pakistan cricket team?

Did Rohit Sharma just join Pakistan cricket team?
BCCI's decision of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India: PCB

BCCI's decision of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India: PCB
T20 World Cup: Shaheen's deadly bowling crushes Afghan player's toe

T20 World Cup: Shaheen's deadly bowling crushes Afghan player's toe
In letter to ACC, PCB condemns BCCI secretary, seeks emergency meeting: sources

In letter to ACC, PCB condemns BCCI secretary, seeks emergency meeting: sources
Sachin Tendulkar predicts four semifinalists of T20 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar predicts four semifinalists of T20 World Cup
Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130

Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130
Shahid Afridi bashes BCCI after Asia Cup decision

Shahid Afridi bashes BCCI after Asia Cup decision
Pakistan mulls against World Cup 2023 participation in India: sources

Pakistan mulls against World Cup 2023 participation in India: sources
England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan

England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan