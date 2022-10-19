PCB reschedules T20I series with West Indies

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bumps fists with a West Indies player in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Wednesday have agreed to postpone a three-match T20I series to the first quarter of 2024, which was earlier due to take place in Pakistan in January 2023.

PCB informed that the decision has been made keeping in consideration the schedule of ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted by the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

The board added that the shortest format matches in the series will, therefore, help both sides to prepare for the tournament.

PCB shared that the three-match T20I series with the West Indies in January 2023 is not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.

"The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi," the board's statement.

