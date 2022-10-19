Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for the 'SOTY' poster with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra recalled shooting for a poster of his first film Student Of The Year with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as the film completes its 10 years, as reported by PinkVilla.

Sidharth Malhotra revealed about the first photo shoot of his Student Of The Year campaign that he felt more comfortable while facing the camera than his costars as he had modelling experience before.

Sidharth told PinkVilla about the poster, "This is Student of The Year, me, Alia and Varun, 10 years ago. This is the first photoshoot for our campaign, Rahul Nanda and Karan Johar had designed this. I remember we were really getting fit and pumping up for this photoshoot, because we had to be in correct shape, bronzed and oiled up.”

He further added, "I actually felt I was more comfortable with the camera because I had modelled before, so I knew some of the tricks of the trade. Yea, these are precious pictures because this is the first time we faced camera for a poster.”

Student Of The Year was the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, and was directed by Karan Johar.