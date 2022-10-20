 
Eminem releases vinyl for expanded edition of hit record 'The Eminem Show'

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, announced that The Eminem Show 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition vinyl will be coming out on October 20, 2022.

The rapper had also shared a glimpse into the merchandise and collectibles that will be available on his website.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Eminem Show, Slim Shady dropped an expanded edition of the album featuring 18 bonus tracks and peaked on all streaming charts. “Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya,” wrote Shady on his IG on the album release.

Released on May 26, 2002, as a follow-up to The Marshall Mathers LP, the rapper’s fourth studio effort became his second career No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year in both the U.S. and around the world, per Billboard.

The album’s expanded edition features 38 tracks in total, including instrumentals, live performances from 1999 and unreleased track Jimmy, Brian And Mike from his 2000 Marshall Mathers LP. The Eminem Show won Best Rap Album during the 2003 Grammy Awards.

The album also features Ja Rule diss track Bump Heads with G-Unit members 50 Cent, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks.

20 years later, the outlet reports, it’s been certified 12 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and become the second best-selling album of the 21st century, with 27 million units sold around the world. (Only Adele’s 21 ranks higher with 31 million copies.)

Moreover, the rapper, 50, is in talks to join The Arctic Monkeys as a headliner on the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival next summer, per The Sun.

