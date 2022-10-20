 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

In 2017, Ainy starred in a film Ballu Mahi with Osman Khalid Butt
Ainy Jaffri will be making her comeback to the TV-screens after a four-year hiatus, she shared the news on social media. 

Taking it to her Instagram account, Jaffri revealed that she has become a part of a new project that stars Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan.

She wrote in the caption: “It’s been a minute… Extremely humbled and excited to be part of this project, joining a supremely talented cast. After a 4-year break to spend time with my new son and family; I am simultaneously nervous and also thrilled to be entering the acting space again.”

“I realized that the passion I have for this art was not a passing fancy and something that I could ever give up. The break has taught me to be more patient and the very valuable lesson that being a woman and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at the same time, you can have it, in turns, when the time is right.”

So far, no further details have been revealed about the show yet.

Ainy Jaffri made her last on-screen appearance with drama Tajdeed-e-Wafa in 2018. She also did a movie in 2017 by the name Ballu Mahi with Osman Khalid Butt.

